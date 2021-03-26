Duluth grad Hector Rosario, a sophomore at Voorhees College (S.C.), earned NAIA All-American honorable mention acclaim this week.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists this season. He made 57.3 percent of his shots and 41.2 percent of his 3-pointers.
