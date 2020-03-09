Former Duluth lineman Donald Boone was one of 50 players invited by the NFL to its Historically Black Colleges and Universities Combine, announced Monday by the league.
The combine for NFL hopefuls is scheduled for March 27-28 at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility.
Boone, an offensive line prospect, just finished his college football career at Chowan University (N.C.). The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was an All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection all four of his college seasons, and was an All-American the past two years.
