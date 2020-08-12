Duluth grad Becca Erwin was selected as the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award-winner earlier this month.
Erwin, who just finished four years of competing in volleyball and swimming at Birmingham-Southern College, earned a $3,000 scholarship toward graduate school for the honor. She also recently found out she is one of 160 candidates who advanced from a pool of more than 600 in the NCAA Woman of the Year selection process.
Erwin was named earlier as the Southern Athletic Association Woman of the Year, the highest honor the league bestows for an individual female student-athlete. She closed out her undergraduate career with a 3.92 cumulative GPA majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry.
She holds the volleyball program record in career blocks, was the 2019 NCAA statistical champion in blocks per set, and has earned two All-SAA selections. Erwin also leaves BSC as the most decorated women's swimmer in league history. An 11-time All-American, the former SAA Newcomer of the Year went on to win three consecutive SAA Swimmer of the Year awards. She holds 15 conference records, 12 BSC pool records, and qualified for the NCAA Championships with the fastest time in the country for the 200 freestyle this past season.
Outside of competition, Erwin served as a biology and writing center tutor. She was President of the Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Society, which she has been a member of since 2017 and has been active in the community. She volunteered for Rise Against Hunger with her volleyball teammates, packaging over 40,000 meals over the course of three days.
