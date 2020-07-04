When Becca Erwin’s college athletics career came to an end, short of its desired conclusion because of the coronavirus pandemic, she took a break.
After balancing both volleyball and swimming for four years at Birmingham-Southern College, she had earned it.
“I don’t think I went for a run or did anything for like three months,” she said.
Her busy college career was by design.
The Duluth grad competed at a high level in swimming and volleyball as a high-schooler, which created scholarship opportunities in both sports. She specifically narrowed her choices down to colleges that would let her play two sports, and chose Birmingham-Southern, telling the Daily Post in 2016, “I never want to have an offseason.”
She never had one during her college career, and proved those who doubted her wrong.
“I had this crazy dream of playing two sports in college and a lot of people said, ‘You’re crazy. You can’t do that,’” Erwin said. “Even at senior pictures, my photographer told me, ‘Don’t waste your time doing that. Just go to UGA.’ … I never thought I be good at both of them. I would have been happy riding the bench. I’ve been so blessed to have great teammates, coaches and administrators at BSC, and my family and all my friends helped me do this. It’s been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done.”
Erwin met the challenge and more, excelling in both sports.
In volleyball, she was a two-time, All-Southern Athletic Association selection who led the nation in blocks per set last fall. She also is Birmingham-Southern’s career record-holder for blocks.
She was even better in the pool as she made a strong case as the most decorated swimmer in conference history with 11 All-American awards and three conference swimmer of the year honors. She finished her career with 15 conference records (open and conference championships) and 12 Birmingham-Southern pool records.
Her final conference meet earlier this year was a memorable one with individual conference records in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, and the 200 individual medley. She shattered her own SAA mark in the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 2.60 seconds (her old record was 2:07.11).
She was headed to nationals with legitimate national title hopes after a stellar showing there as a junior, when she was second in the 500 free and third in both the 100 and 200 free at the NCAA Division III meet.
“This was my eighth year of swimming and volleyball, including high school, and I was really tired, and it was getting harder to get up at 5 a.m. for practice,” Erwin said. “It’s a grind of course, but it all paid off at conference and I was excited to go to the NCAA meet again. It was a month long with training between conference and nationals, and I knew it was my last meet ever. I’ve got to give it my all. Maybe this is my year (to win a national title). I was really excited to see what I could do. Then five days before we could depart Birmingham for Greensboro, they called to say (the national meet) was canceled. That was really hard. I cried a lot that day.”
The incomplete swimming season left Erwin without closure, but a prestigious award lifted her spirits. She was selected as the SAA Woman of the Year for all sports as a celebration of her accomplishments, both athletic and otherwise — like her 3.918 GPA with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. She was a six-time All-SAA All-Academic selection, a CoSIDA Academic All-District pick, a three-time Academic All-American and a biology and writing center tutor at Birmingham-Southern. She also was president of the Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Health Society and volunteered in the community with Rise Against Hunger.
"On behalf of our eight SAA institutions, I would like to congratulate Rebecca on this award," SAA commissioner Jay Gardiner said in a conference release. "She represents all that an SAA and NCAA Division III student-athlete is. Not only is she a world-class competitor in two sports, but she was an outstanding student and an individual that served well in her community. Her accomplishments were truly remarkable amongst a number of great nominees from around the SAA."
Erwin previously was selected as the Birmingham-Southern Woman of the Year, and the conference honor qualifies her for NCAA Woman of the Year, which is announced in November.
“That’s kind of what helped heal a wound of not getting my last swim meet,” Erwin said of the two Woman of the Year awards. “It was a shock. I never expected to get both of those, or even one. It’s like my grandma says, to put a period at the end of the sentence, to finish the race and to close it out. That helped close it out. It was was nice of them to do that.”
While her college athletic career is over, Erwin said she is ready to fill the competitive void in her life. She wants find a sand volleyball team, and has a goal of doing a sprint triathlon one day, but her main focus now is nursing school.
She is interested in labor and delivery, and possibly a career as a midwife, and is looking at Alabama-Birmingham, Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson for the next step in her education. Applications are due in September for January 2021 enrollment.
A busy schedule, even without sports, is likely, she said. She grew accustomed to the grind of a full schedule during high school and college.
“I would do it over again in a heartbeat,” Erwin said of college. “I wouldn’t change a thing. It was awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.