Atlanta United 2 announced Friday the club has signed forward Alexander Garuba, a Duluth grad.
Garuba, 24, played collegiately at Centre College in Kentucky where he was one of the most successful players in program history. The forward is Centre’s all-time leading goal scorer and a two-time All-American as he netted 55 goals across 79 games spanning four seasons from 2015 and 2017-19.
In his 2019 senior season, Garuba played all 90 minutes in each of Centre’s 25 matches and scored 23 goals to set the program and Southern Athletic Association single-season record. He spent time in the National Independent Soccer Association with the Oakland Roots in 2020.
