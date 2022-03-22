Lee University (Tenn.) pitcher Alan Zhang Carter is a perfect example of a talented athlete who faced his share of adversity, but refused to call it quits on reaching his dream of someday playing professional baseball.
His pitching career began at Duluth High School, where he set a school record, striking out 78 batters over 62 innings during his senior year. He accepted a scholarship offer from Columbus State University, knowing it was loaded with a senior pitching staff and he was not going to get much mound time, so he decided to redshirt his first year.
Carter encountered his first real adversity the following year.
“I was going to get more opportunities, but the mental side of baseball started to creep in, and I struggled for first time in my baseball career,” Carter said. “I had never gone through major adversity until college. When that hit, I did not know how to react. I tried to change something, and it did not work. It put me in a hole mentally.”
Looking back, the 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher had invested three years at Columbus State and had only pitched 16 innings.
“I decided I wanted to leave,” he said. “The Columbus State coaching staff was helpful in trying to help me find a new school. I sent out about 25 emails and (Lee) Coach (Mark) Brew was the first to reply. Out of 25 letters I sent, only three replied, and Lee showed the most interest. Once I researched Lee and came on campus, I knew this was going to be a good fit for me to grow and learn.”
The new home and environment went well for Carter.
“I worked hard and earned a weekend starting-pitching role and that was a huge for me,” he said.
His story took a different turn when COVID hit and put many things on hold, including baseball.
Determination kicked in for the pitcher.
“I was able to go home in March (two years ago). I was 22 years old and getting no attention from professional scouts,” Carter said. “My pitching velocity was around 88-91 miles per hour. During the quarantine, I had a good opportunity to really work hard and make some strides. I worked six days a week, eating more than I ever had and working on mechanical adjustment. I put on 20 pounds of muscle and came back to Lee at 205 pounds, the heaviest I had ever been. This coming after lots of hard work and plenty of leg workouts.”
All the extra work paid off. Carter’s speed was clocked at 98.6 mph.
“I never thought I could do that,” he said “My top speed at Columbus was 88-91 miles per hour. Now I was consistently throwing in the 94-96 range. Our regular season came, and I was so happy. I was having the most fun I ever had playing baseball. We won the (2021) Gulf South championship. We qualified for the NCAA South Regional and I struck out 13 batters in 7 1/3 innings (against Alabama Huntsville).
“Years of a lot of failing, suffering and hard work all accumulated into that one day in Pensacola and is something I will never forget. Years of not giving up and continuing to improve and it all came together.”
After the 2021 season ended, Carter traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina to pitch summer ball for the Sharks. In his first outing with the team, he was throwing around 95 to 97 mph and the coach asked him if he could go another inning.
“As soon as the ball left my hand, I felt a pain and it turned out to be a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in the right elbow.”
He was frustrated again, knocked down but not out.
Carter returned home and then made the journey to Birmingham for Tommy John surgery.
“I worked all summer on rehab and came back to Lee," he said. "The hardest part of being hurt at the time was the mental aspect. How far was I getting behind after being at my peak? So many thoughts about my future were going through my head. I wondered am I ever going to get back to where I was before? I kept telling myself to try to control what I could and accept the things now and just keep working.”
Hearing Alan talk about his mother Maggie Zhang, who was born in Xi’An, China, and was the captain of her basketball team, explains why he refuses to walk away from his dream.
“Mother was very athletic and worked very hard in college in China and became a lawyer,” Carter said. “She met my father (Nick) when she was 26 or 27 when Dad was selling memberships to golf courses. He had worked in Asia for about 15 years. Dad wanted to come back to the states and still work in the golf profession. My parents thought America would be a better opportunity for me. We moved to Chico, California and then to Georgia and Duluth.”
His mother went from being a lawyer in China to having her first jobs in America at Subway and Gap. Carter said at the time his mom had a vision in a land of opportunity, and even though she had to start all over she was willing and determined to do what it took.
“She already spoke English but was always taking classes in English and reading newspapers, trying to get her English down perfect. Every single night she worked to improve,” he said.
Maggie was a student at University of Georgia and pursuing her master’s degree. She would take Alan to practice and prepare for her class while in the stands at his games.
“At the time I did not really realize how determined she was and fully appreciate her work ethic," Carter said. “My dad was working back in China when I was in middle school. He would send money back, but I only saw him about twice a year. I saw every day how much mother worked to improve. She never complained, just worked very hard. She is an amazing lady."
Maggie got her master’s degree in business from the University of Georgia, and then started working in IT. Alan said his mother changed along with technology.
“She is always looking to learn and improving," he said. "She studied IT relentlessly for about four years. She went to work at ADP and still works there, and loves her job, managing a lot of people. She would drive to Kennesaw State to take classes for free that her company offered, and she also runs a real estate business.”
Alan says his mother now lives in Suwanee.
“My parents are divorced but still have a good relationship," he said. "I have really learned many qualities and values just watching my mother work and succeed in life, having that drive and having a goal to work hard to get there and set new goals. My dad is retired and has moved to Cleveland to watch me play. He is at every ballgame and is living his dream of watching his son play.”
While Alan has been working overtime to return and has been impressive in limited action, he had high praise for Dan Heinbaugh (Lee's athletic trainer).
“I love that man. In the three years he has been working with me at Lee, I have never heard him complain," Carter said. "He always has a great attitude, loves what he does and has great pride and confidence in his work. He cares about all of us players. He has been there every single day for me.”
Through the entire process, Carter, who is a graduate student with a degree in marketing, says he has made so many great friends on the Lee team and wants to finish strong for his teammates.
“I’m 24 years old and I’ve not had any contact with pro scouts since I returned from my surgery,” he said.
All that could change quickly. The Lee coaching staff is not rushing the fireballer back to the hill, but in two early showings he has fanned seven hitters in just 2 1/3 innings of work.
“We are excited about getting Alan back after a long rehab process,” said Brew. “He has worked extremely hard to give himself the chance to return this season and we are pulling for him to have a healthy 2022. He was selected as a team captain by his peers due to his work ethic and respect.
“Last year, Alan was a huge part of a conference championship and NCAA regional team and had one of our best performances of the year against UAH in the regional. In his time at Lee, he has developed into a professional prospect, and we all are excited to see the impact he makes on the team for the remainder of the season.”
