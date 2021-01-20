DULUTH — Duluth edged Discovery 40-38 in overtime Wednesday night in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Discovery was led by Taylor Watkins (12 points) and Yasmine Fairchild (11 points, eight rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 63, Mountain View 26
LAWRENCEVILLE — Four double-figure scorers helped Peachtree Ridge to a 63-26 win at Mountain View on Wednesday.
The Lions were led by Nia Hicks (16 points), Kennedy Harp (14 points), Aaliyah Hunt (11 points) and Anna Smith (10 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.