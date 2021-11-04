The Duluth football program’s streak of futility nearly ended last season when a 33-3 win over Dunwoody looked to be the clincher. Then a tiebreaker prevented the Wildcats from their first state playoff trip since 1994.
Thankfully, all the tiebreakers are off this season and the scenario for Duluth is clear going into Game 10. The winner of Friday’s Duluth-Dunwoody game is in the state playoffs as Region 7-AAAAAAA’s No. 4 seed, while the loser’s season is over.
Unlike last year, the Wildcats control their own playoff fate.
“This is just really exciting for us,” Duluth head coach Cam Jones said of a meaningful Game 10 after last week’s game with Archer. “All of the hard work that has been put in by this group, the senior class, I really want them to get over the edge and feel what it was like to play and get that second wind in the playoffs. We expect Dunwoody to give everything they’ve got; it’s a team we’re definitely not going to sleep on. We’re going to prepare tremendously, and the cards are going to fall where they fall next Friday.”
Dunwoody, led by Shiloh grad Michael Nash, stopped a five-game losing streak with wins the past two weeks over Berkmar (42-13) and Discovery (17-7), reviving hopes of the program’s first state playoff berth since 2009.
