Navigating the halls at Duluth this week has been fun for head football coach Cam Jones, his staff and his players, particularly the 15 seniors.
“I can’t walk far without getting a congratulations, which is awesome,” Jones said. “The only thing better would be winning a championship. Some of the teachers who have been here awhile come up and stop me to say congratulations. It’s been really good. I think the student body is well aware of the achievement as well.”
That achievement — making the state playoffs — is exciting for any high school football program. For Duluth, it’s even more monumental.
Before last Friday’s playoff-clinching win, the Wildcats hadn’t made the postseason since a region play-in game in 1994. Their last state appearance before this season was 1986. Since the mid-1990s, the program — once a Gwinnett power that produced 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers — slipped into years of struggling to contend.
That changed with Jones and his assistant coaches, who have turned things around the past two years in new Region 7-AAAAAAA. After the growing pains of a 1-9 debut season with Jones in 2019, Duluth went 6-4 last season for the program’s first winning record since 1995. Only a tiebreaker kept the Wildcats from the state playoffs.
Tiebreakers were out of the equation for Game 10 this season for Duluth, which only needed a victory to clinch the postseason and it got that in convincing fashion, 41-14 at Dunwoody.
“We knew what was at stake,” Jones said. “It should have happened last year, but this year we were very fortunate that we controlled our destiny going into (Game 10). Our kids were elated, a lot of joy. Alumni from recent years as well that have brothers on the team were there. Our kids were super excited. That second wind of the playoffs is here. I think they’re really taking it in, but also have a good approach and focus this week as well.”
The Wildcats (5-5) will be a heavy underdog Friday night at Region 5-AAAAAAA champion Milton, considered one of the top state title contenders.
“What I told the kids is you only get so many big-stage opportunities,” Jones said. “Our Norcross game, our Archer game and this is another big opportunity.”
It’s a big game like Duluth hasn’t seen in nearly 30 years. It’s one that many assumed wouldn't happen, and they told Jones as much before he took the Duluth job. "You can't win at Duluth" was a familiar comment.
“I got my fair share of warnings from different people when I came over here,” Jones said. “But Gwinnett is Gwinnett. The infrastructure is so strong overall I think you can win at any school. I’ve been in projects before and we’ve done some good things, but it’s really hard nowadays to truly build something. I think you have to really look at things that equate to winning and evaluate when you look at a job.
"I’ve got a phenomenal athletic director and principal that support my vision. When those things align, it helped me get coaches in the building. They understand the structure of how a weight room should be structured, things of that nature. When those things align and you have the kids buy in, and you keep kids from transferring, you start checking the boxes and doing those types of things, that’s how winning becomes a possibility.”
Now the mission is adding onto this memorable season.
“I’m just excited for Duluth,” Jones said. “I told somebody this is Step 2. We wanted to have a winning season and we got that done (last year). We wanted to make the playoffs. Now it’s, ‘How do you repeat this?’ We’re a playoff team. Now we want to be a perennial playoff team. That’s the next step.”
