The Duluth Middle boys and Pinckneyville Middle girls won the sixth annual Futbol Classic, a tournament that crowns the best middle school soccer teams in Gwinnett County.

Duluth defeated the Lilburn Middle boys in penalty kicks for the championships, while Pinckneyville’s girls rolled past Duluth 10-1 in the event, hosted at Bryson Park.

The Pinckneyville Middle boys finished third in the tourney, and the Berkmar Middle boys took fourth. In the girls division, Lanier Middle was third and Berkmar Middle was fourth.

