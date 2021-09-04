CENTRAL, S.C. — A slow start proved costly for Duluth's football team, which was handed a 41-19 loss by South Carolina powerhouse Daniel in its 2021 season opener Friday in upstate South Carolina.
Despite the loss, head coach Cam Jones was actually pleased with the way the Wildcats (0-1) responded to the slow start and having to change opponents and hit the road just days after their scheduled opponent, Stone Mountain, was forced to pull out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Duluth got a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV of 30 yards to Anthony Miller and 60 yards to Evan Thomas and an 8-yard TD run by Ratliff to try to battle back against the defending Class AAA state champions from South Carolina.
“It was a challenge game planning and doing everything over a day and a half,” Jones said. “We had to change our entire game plan. We had only a day to practice. We're excited about the feel of traveling and doing a walk-through. In a way, it had the feel of a playoff game. It was a great experience for our kids. I think it was the first time Duluth has ever played out-of-state team. It was a good experience for us and something we might want to do again.
“Early on, we had some errors on offense. We had three interceptions. Two of them were tipped. We got stopped twice on fourth down. All of that in first half. That's tough to overcome, but I'm proud of our kids just showing resilience with all the change going on and our determination to play.”
