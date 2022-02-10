One of the state’s top swimming and diving programs announced a head coaching change Thursday.
Brookwood hired longtime Duluth assistant Will Hildebrand as its new head coach as a replacement for the outgoing Jack Gayle, who plans to remain at the school.
Hildebrand has coached the past 17 seasons at Duluth with head coach Jim Reason, playing a key role for one of the county’s most consistent programs. He also has coached the Wildcat Middle School swim program, which feeds into Duluth’s high school program, for 18 years.
“Will’s one of those guys that those of us who have been around swimming for awhile know very well,” said Brookwood athletic director Jason Dopson, whose son Bryce and daughter Hailey are Bronco swimmers. “He has coached summer league at Spalding Corners for years, has won Gwinnett Swim League championships and has been Jim Reason’s right-hand man at Duluth for years. What they’ve done at Duluth with what they’ve had to work with is impressive. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what they’ve done year in and year out without a tremendous amount of year-round swimmers coming through the program. Everyone in the swim community knows Will Hildebrand.”
Hildebrand has been a summer league head coach for 26 years, the past 18 at Spalding Corners. He has led Spalding Corners to last two Gwinnett County Swim League championships in 2019 and 2021 (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season). He was the GCSL Coach of the Year in 2009 and the Coach of the Year in DeKalb’s swim league in 2001 when he led Smoke Rise Country Club to back-to-back league championships.
He inherits a Brookwood program that has won 14 state championships (seven boys, seven girls) since 2001.
“This was an incredible opportunity that I couldn't pass up,” Hildebrand said. “Coach Gayle has established an exemplary swim program at Brookwood. I have to be honest, you don't just follow after a coach like Gayle, you instead continue his legacy. I plan on doing that and representing all those who have and continue to support me in Duluth and Spalding Corners. As with any move of this magnitude, there are a lot of adjustments and challenges. However, both Jack Gayle and Brookwood's athletic director, Jason Dopson, have made me feel very comfortable and welcomed. I am beyond words excited and ready to be a Bronco.”
Gayle led the Broncos to their past four state championships, sweeping the boys and girls Class AAAAAAA titles in both 2018 and 2019. He also has maintained the Brookwood girls’ current run of eight straight Gwinnett County championships.
He previously won four state titles (2006, 2007, 2012, 2013) as head coach at his alma mater, Parkview.
“Jack’s a legend in Georgia,” Dopson said. “What he did at Parkview before he came to Brookwood, we were fortunate to get him five years ago when we did. Replacing (longtime Brookwood head coach) Greg Puckett and the program he built was a daunting task, but we absolutely hit a home run with Jack. He’s done a phenomenal job the last five years."
Gayle plans to stay at Brookwood, but spend more time with his family, particularly watching his daughters compete in volleyball.
“The past five years at Brookwood have been nothing short of spectacular, with amazing success stories driven by amazing athletes,” Gayle said. “It's not easy to say goodbye to a team and community like Brookwood, but it was the right time for my family. I want to be able to enjoy Ella's last two years of high school and be there to support her just like so many of our amazing parents support their athletes. I will certainly miss the athletes, parents and volunteers that make Brookwood special, but I will be there cheering them on from the sidelines. I tell the kids when they graduate ‘Once a Bronco, always a Bronco,’ and the same certainly holds true for me.”
Hildebrand is equally fond of his time at Duluth, and the people there.
“The love I have for the community and coaches can be summed up with, ‘There is no grass greener than the grass here,’” Hildebrand said of Duluth. “I have been with the Duluth community for 18 years and it has been nothing less than a gift. I will greatly miss the swimmers, the parents and most of all the amazing coaching collaboration between myself, Coach Reason, Coach (Kailyn) Dunn, and Coach (David) Curlette. There is no finer group of coaches in this state. Luckily I will not be too far separated from Duluth because my youngest daughter will continue through Duluth High School and the swim program. But instead of wearing purple on the pool deck, I will be in the stands cheering the kids on.”
