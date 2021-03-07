Buford grad Erin Marsh, a senior at Duke, been named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Southeast Region Women's Field Athlete of the Year, the organization announced.
Marsh adds another award to her growing list of accomplishments. Most recently, Marsh brought home a silver medal in the high jump and a silver medal in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships, earning All-ACC first-team honors in both events. In addition, Marsh picked up All-ACC second-team honors in the long jump.
Marsh accumulated four medals in the ACC Indoor Championships, five All-ACC first-team nods and three All-ACC second-team honors in her storied career.
Marsh owns the school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.06 seconds, as well as the second-best pentathlon score (4,186), third-highest mark in the high jump (1.79 meters) and the third-farthest long jump (6.12 meters).
She returns to action on March 11 as she begins her stint in the NCAA Indoor Championships with the first events of the pentathlon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.