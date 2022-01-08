seitz37.jpg

Scenes from North Gwinnett High School vs. Mountain View at North Gwinnett High School Friday, Janury 7, 2022. North Gwinnett won 84-66. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

SUWANEE — Duke Clayton had 34 points and nine rebounds Friday, powering North Gwinnett to an 84-66 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play.

R.J. Godfrey had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win, while Thomas Allard added nine points, five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA.

Mountain View was led by Chance Boothe (17 points), Richard Rojas (16 points), Mike White (11 points) and C.J. Johnson (11 points).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.