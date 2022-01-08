urgent Duke Clayton fuels North Gwinnett past Mountain View in boys basketball From Staff Reports Jan 8, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from North Gwinnett High School vs. Mountain View at North Gwinnett High School Friday, Janury 7, 2022. North Gwinnett won 84-66. (Photo: Nicole Seitz) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUWANEE — Duke Clayton had 34 points and nine rebounds Friday, powering North Gwinnett to an 84-66 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play.R.J. Godfrey had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win, while Thomas Allard added nine points, five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA. Mountain View was led by Chance Boothe (17 points), Richard Rojas (16 points), Mike White (11 points) and C.J. Johnson (11 points). 