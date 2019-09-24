LAWRENCEVILLE — Sophomore Jose Dugo came out on top of an all-Georgia Gwinnett College final at the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional men’s singles tennis championship match Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Dugo earned a hard-fought straight-set victory, 6-4 and 7-5, against junior teammate Federico Bonacia to clinch an automatic bid to the ITA Oracle Cup NAIA individual national championships Oct. 17-20 in Rome, Ga.
The GGC hardcourt duel completed play from the ITA South Regional, started last weekend in New Orleans.
The sophomore came into the tournament as the No. 4 seeded player in the singles flight.
Bonacia will now wait to obtain an at-large selection in the singles nationals at the Oracle Cup. He already will be playing in doubles, after teaming with junior Valentino Caratini to capture the regional doubles title Sunday.