PEACHTREE CORNERS – Druw Jones blasted three more home runs and Wesleyan pounded out 17 hits to outslug Walker for a sweep of their second-round Class A (Private) state baseball playoff doubleheader Wednesday at Donn Gaebelein Field.
Jones finished the day 4-for-5 and drove in five runs, while Carson Ballard as 3-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs for the doubleheader as the Wolves (29-4) advanced to the state quarterfinals, where they will travel to Savannah Christian next week.
Wesleyan fell behind 5-3 in the opener after Walker (14-12) scored three runs in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fourth.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Jones led a three-run rally with his second homer of the game that vaulted Wesleyan in front to stay.
Jones then got the final two outs, including a strikeouts to close out the save after 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen by Quinn Moore, who struck out three and gave up just one hit in relief of Jalen Fulwood, who battled through the first four innings for the win.
The Wolves had to come from behind again in Game 2 after Walker scored four times in the bottom of the fourth.
But Wesleyan had an answer by erupting for nine runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Luke Carroll went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the nightcap, while Cooper Blauser also went 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Fulwood added a hit and two RBIs.
Jimmy Cox picked up the win on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.