PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s baseball team wasted no time making a statement in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Wolves pounded out 31 runs and 28 hits in a two-game sweep over Christian Heritage, winning the two games by scores of 16-1 and 15-3.
“I always get a little ramped up, a little nervous when you’re the favorite,” Wesleyan head coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “Particularly when you’re the heavy favorite to make sure that you play up to that level. That’s been our message as a team, that it really doesn’t matter who is in the other dugout. There is a standard of excellence that we have here with Wesleyan baseball, and that’s what we always are striving to achieve and realize on the field.”
On an afternoon where everybody contributed for Wesleyan, superstar outfielder Druw Jones grabbed the headlines. Jones hit two home runs as part of a five-RBI performance in Game 1, then added two more hits and two more walks to go with four strikeouts on the mound in Game 2.
In total, all nine Wesleyan starters recorded at least one RBI across the two games, and as a team the Wolves stole 11 bases in the romp.
The hit parade started in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 when Druw Jones led off with a single, quickly scoring a run after two stolen bases and a Cooper Blauser sacrifice fly. Starting pitcher Carson Ballard tacked on another RBI single later in the frame, the start of a 3-for-3 day with three RBIs in Game 1. The senior also tossed four innings on the mound with only one run allowed and four strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second inning, Jones followed up a Nate Kerpics RBI single with his first home run of the day, a towering two-run blast out to left field with a bat flip on top of it. Jones hit another home run in the third inning, but he was far from the only one to flex his power in the frame.
“I’m just excited to be able to do that,” Jones said. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been stroking good, so I’m just making sure I keep hitting the ball hard.”
Wesleyan hit three two-run home runs as part of a nine-run inning. Along with Jones, Forrest Lietz hit one and Matthew Wright added his first career varsity home run later in the inning. In total, Wesleyan recorded nine runs on nine hits in the inning, sending 13 men to the plate and stretching the lead all the way out to 14-1 heading to the fourth inning.
And with the looming possibility of ending the game early on a run rule, Wesleyan finished the job. RBI hits from Jones and catcher Bryce Hubabrd gave Wesleyan a 16-1 lead, officially putting Game 1 in the win column.
“There’s a phrase that we developed a long time here,” Krehmeyer said. “‘Seven, eight and nine are the guys who win championships.’ You’ve got to have depth in your lineup, because everyone is going to have a good one, two, three, four, five-hole hitter. But the championship teams are the ones who can get offensive production from their seven, eight and nine-hole hitters.”
Half an hour later, six runs in the first inning of Game 2 made sure there was little doubt about the nightcap. Five of the runs were unearned thanks to a pair of Christian Heritage errors, but good plate patience was also a key with three walks. Wesleyan added three more runs in the second and one in the third to take a 10-0 lead before hitting its only real turbulence of the day, a three-run inning from Christian Heritage to cut the deficit to 10-3.
But Hubbard put an exclamation point on proceedings with a towering three-run home run down the right field line to make it 13-3, and keep the possibility of another run rule victory alive. Dominick Scalese added his name to the home run book in the top of the fifth, Reed Purcell recorded the final three outs in the bottom half, and Wesleyan advanced to the second round in convincing fashion.
“I was really pleased with the offensive output up and down the lineup,” Krehmeyer said. “Our pitching was solid; defense is always going to be solid.”
Wesleyan will host Calvary Day in the second round beginning on May 4.
