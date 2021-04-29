PEACHTREE CORNERS – Druw Jones and Luke Carroll broke out big bats as Wesleyan overwhelmed Tallulah Falls with a 12-0, 16-3 sweep of their first-round Class A (Private) state playoff doubleheader Thursday at Donn Gaebelein Field.
Jones blasted three home runs on the day – all in consecutive at bats over the two games – and finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Carroll went 4-for-6 for the doubleheader with a homer and four RBIs.
Jones led the offensive onslaught in the opener by going 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBIs, while Jalen Fulwood went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, scored three runs and stole two bases.
Carroll and Joe Chatham each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Bryce Hubbard added a hit and drove in a pair of runs.
That was plenty of support for James McCoy, who scattered four hits over four shutout innings and struck out five for the win. Quin Moore added a scoreless inning, pitching around a hit to close out the game.
Jones and Carroll remained hot in the nightcap, with the former going 2-for-2 with a solo homer and Carroll finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Wolves (26-4) also got an offensive boost from Bryce Hubbard, who launched a grand slam (his first career homer), and Cooper Blauser, who added a hit, stole a base and drove in a pair of runs.
Jimmy Cox scattered six hits and three earned runs over five innings and struck out seven with only one walk to pick up the win and send Wesleyan into a second-round home doubleheader against either Walker of Mount Pisgah next week.
