Wesleyan’s Druw Jones, North Gwinnett’s Coulson Buchanan and Buford’s Dylan Lesko earned the top awards from the Gwinnett Dugout Club, which released its list of the best from the 2021 high school baseball season.
Jones was voted Position Player of the Year, and Lesko was selected as Two-Way Player of the Year. The two juniors are both committed to Vanderbilt. Buchanan, a senior who has signed with Wofford, was selected as Gwinnett’s Pitcher of the Year.
Mill Creek’s Doug Jones, who led his team to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title, was voted Coach of the Year. The other top honor went to Peachtree Ridge, which received the Gwinnett County Field of the Year award.
The club also recognized its all-county teams. Those honorees are as follows:
First-Team All-County
Catcher
Jack Spyke, Brookwood
First base
Cade Sadler, Parkview
Second base
Tyshon Patty, Mountain View
Shortstop
Ryan Spikes, Parkview
Third base
James McCoy, Wesleyan
Utility
Tim Simay, Mill Creek
DH
Henry Hunter, Grayson
Outfield
Kenny Mallory, Mountain View
Josh Sharp, Brookwood
Dobbs Bowden, Parkview
Ford Hallock, Greater Atlanta Christian
Pitchers
Hayden Stone, Mill Creek
Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Jackson Gaspard, Buford
Bodie Eilertson, Grayson
Michael Massey, North Gwinnett
Mason Brown, Parkview
Second-Team All-County
Position players
Sam Horn, Collins Hill; Tre Phelps, Norcross; Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood; Jett Pimentel, Duluth; Colin Houck, Parkview; Jayden Talik, Parkview; Jalen Fulwood, Wesleyan; Jorge Arispuro, Archer; Matthew Strand, North Gwinnett; Daniel Poole, Dacula; Collin Helms, GAC
Pitchers
Josh Sosa, Brookwood; Zach Kwiatkowski, Hebron; Kyle Beaty, Mill Creek; Jacob Brown, Peachtree Ridge; Jimmy Cox, Wesleyan; Rhett Wells, GAC
Honorable Mention All-County
Position players
Treyton Rank, Buford; Griffin Spalding, Mill Creek; Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan; Tyson Brown, Dacula; Jackson Hackney, Hebron; Landon DePratter, Mill Creek; Rand Bestermann, Peachtree Ridge; Joe Shealy, Providence; Luke Carroll, Wesleyan; Brant Baughcum, Buford; Andrew Walton, Lanier; Aaron Oesterle, Discovery
Pitchers
Jax Brockett, Buford; Dylan Noce, Dacula; Carter Bailey, Brookwood; Brandon Fears, Shiloh; Tyler Mitchem, Archer; Davis Day, Mill Creek; Landon Stripling, Parkview; Christian Harmon, Norcross
Scott McIntyre Hustle and Attitude Award
Archer: Maximilano Cruz
Brookwood: Caleb Cruz
Buford: Nathan Smith
Central Gwinnett: Arturo Hernandez
Collins Hill: Blake Overton
Dacula: Jansen Adams
Discovery: Rashad Ray
Duluth: Rocky Middleton
GAC: Aaron Hobson
Grayson: Jimmy Lipsey
Hebron: Parker Marlatt
Lanier: Sean Murphy
Mill Creek: Caleb Spikes
Mountain View: Nick Hong
Norcross: Nick Nilsson
North Gwinnett: Coulson Buchanan
Parkview: Bryson Stripling
Peachtree Ridge: Anthony Manbeck
Providence: Luke Perry
Shiloh: Kirabo Stephens
South Gwinnett: Jonathan Lee
Wesleyan: Luke Carroll
Academic All-County Award
Archer: Tanner Locsin
Brookwood: Josh Sharp
Buford: Vachen Patel
Central Gwinnett: Felipe Lopez
Collins Hill: Ryan Lomas
Dacula: Wyatt Schmidt
Discovery: Tyler Chevalier
Duluth: Robbie Hasenstab
GAC: Parker Hallock
Grayson: Henry Hunter
Hebron: Gavin Latham
Lanier: Michael Kass
Mill Creek: Griffin Spalding
Mountain View: Nick Hong
Norcross: Nicholas Plithides
North Gwinnett: Michael Massey
Parkview: Sam Smith
Peachtree Ridge: Adam Jones
Providence: Jack Leo
Shiloh: Jayden Rolling
South Gwinnett: Alex Rogers
Wesleyan: Quinn Moore
Assistant Coach of the Year
Archer: Josh Bentley
Buford: Trent Adams
Central Gwinnett: J.T. Tate
Collins Hill: Nathan Koerner
Dacula: Tyler Crumley
Discovery: Sam Hamilton
GAC: Josh Lee
Grayson: Jake Bova, Jackson Hood
Lanier: Trevor Juneau
Mountain View: Jamie Suggs
Norcross: Nick Drescher
North Gwinnett: Gary McBryar
Shiloh: Chris Polk
Wesleyan: Michael Mann
