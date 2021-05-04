_NCC2865.JPG

North Gwinnett's Coulson Buchanan delivers a pitch during a Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoff doubleheader against Etowah at North Gwinnett.

Wesleyan’s Druw Jones, North Gwinnett’s Coulson Buchanan and Buford’s Dylan Lesko earned the top awards from the Gwinnett Dugout Club, which released its list of the best from the 2021 high school baseball season.

Jones was voted Position Player of the Year, and Lesko was selected as Two-Way Player of the Year. The two juniors are both committed to Vanderbilt. Buchanan, a senior who has signed with Wofford, was selected as Gwinnett’s Pitcher of the Year.

Mill Creek’s Doug Jones, who led his team to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title, was voted Coach of the Year. The other top honor went to Peachtree Ridge, which received the Gwinnett County Field of the Year award.

The club also recognized its all-county teams. Those honorees are as follows:

First-Team All-County

Catcher

Jack Spyke, Brookwood

First base

Cade Sadler, Parkview

Second base

Tyshon Patty, Mountain View

Shortstop

Ryan Spikes, Parkview

Third base

James McCoy, Wesleyan

Utility

Tim Simay, Mill Creek

DH

Henry Hunter, Grayson

Outfield

Kenny Mallory, Mountain View

Josh Sharp, Brookwood

Dobbs Bowden, Parkview

Ford Hallock, Greater Atlanta Christian

Pitchers

Hayden Stone, Mill Creek

Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Jackson Gaspard, Buford

Bodie Eilertson, Grayson

Michael Massey, North Gwinnett

Mason Brown, Parkview

Second-Team All-County

Position players

Sam Horn, Collins Hill; Tre Phelps, Norcross; Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood; Jett Pimentel, Duluth; Colin Houck, Parkview; Jayden Talik, Parkview; Jalen Fulwood, Wesleyan; Jorge Arispuro, Archer; Matthew Strand, North Gwinnett; Daniel Poole, Dacula; Collin Helms, GAC

Pitchers

Josh Sosa, Brookwood; Zach Kwiatkowski, Hebron; Kyle Beaty, Mill Creek; Jacob Brown, Peachtree Ridge; Jimmy Cox, Wesleyan; Rhett Wells, GAC

Honorable Mention All-County

Position players

Treyton Rank, Buford; Griffin Spalding, Mill Creek; Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan; Tyson Brown, Dacula; Jackson Hackney, Hebron; Landon DePratter, Mill Creek; Rand Bestermann, Peachtree Ridge; Joe Shealy, Providence; Luke Carroll, Wesleyan; Brant Baughcum, Buford; Andrew Walton, Lanier; Aaron Oesterle, Discovery

Pitchers

Jax Brockett, Buford; Dylan Noce, Dacula; Carter Bailey, Brookwood; Brandon Fears, Shiloh; Tyler Mitchem, Archer; Davis Day, Mill Creek; Landon Stripling, Parkview; Christian Harmon, Norcross

Scott McIntyre Hustle and Attitude Award

Archer: Maximilano Cruz

Brookwood: Caleb Cruz

Buford: Nathan Smith

Central Gwinnett: Arturo Hernandez

Collins Hill: Blake Overton

Dacula: Jansen Adams

Discovery: Rashad Ray

Duluth: Rocky Middleton

GAC: Aaron Hobson

Grayson: Jimmy Lipsey

Hebron: Parker Marlatt

Lanier: Sean Murphy

Mill Creek: Caleb Spikes

Mountain View: Nick Hong

Norcross: Nick Nilsson

North Gwinnett: Coulson Buchanan

Parkview: Bryson Stripling

Peachtree Ridge: Anthony Manbeck

Providence: Luke Perry

Shiloh: Kirabo Stephens

South Gwinnett: Jonathan Lee

Wesleyan: Luke Carroll

Academic All-County Award

Archer: Tanner Locsin

Brookwood: Josh Sharp

Buford: Vachen Patel

Central Gwinnett: Felipe Lopez

Collins Hill: Ryan Lomas

Dacula: Wyatt Schmidt

Discovery: Tyler Chevalier

Duluth: Robbie Hasenstab

GAC: Parker Hallock

Grayson: Henry Hunter

Hebron: Gavin Latham

Lanier: Michael Kass

Mill Creek: Griffin Spalding

Mountain View: Nick Hong

Norcross: Nicholas Plithides

North Gwinnett: Michael Massey

Parkview: Sam Smith

Peachtree Ridge: Adam Jones

Providence: Jack Leo

Shiloh: Jayden Rolling

South Gwinnett: Alex Rogers

Wesleyan: Quinn Moore

Assistant Coach of the Year

Archer: Josh Bentley

Buford: Trent Adams

Central Gwinnett: J.T. Tate

Collins Hill: Nathan Koerner

Dacula: Tyler Crumley

Discovery: Sam Hamilton

GAC: Josh Lee

Grayson: Jake Bova, Jackson Hood

Lanier: Trevor Juneau

Mountain View: Jamie Suggs

Norcross: Nick Drescher

North Gwinnett: Gary McBryar

Shiloh: Chris Polk

Wesleyan: Michael Mann

