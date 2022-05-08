LAWRENCEVILLE — Drew Waters’ two-out single into the left-field corner capped a three-run ninth-inning comeback as the Gwinnett Stripers earned a 6-5 walk-off win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (15-15) trailed 5-3 entering the ninth, but rallied furiously to tie the game. Chadwick Tromp doubled to score Preston Tucker, then scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Pat Valaika. With two outs in the inning, Waters laced a single into the left-field corner off Will Carter (L, 1-1) to score pinch-runner Greyson Jenista from second base for the game-winner.
Tromp (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) pushed his hitting streak to 10 games and RBI streak to eight games. Waters finished 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI. Braden Shewmake went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Dylan Lee (W, 1-1) struck out four over two scoreless innings.
The walk-off hit was Waters’ first with Gwinnett, and the Stripers improved to 2-2 in games decided by walk-off this season. Tromp’s eight-game RBI streak (15 RBIs total) ties the Gwinnett record, first accomplished by Adonis Garcia from May 11-25, 2016 (13 RBIs).
Gwinnett now travels to Durham on Tuesday for a 6:35 p.m. game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-0, 4.43 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Easton McGee (2-2, 7.43 ERA) for the Bulls.
