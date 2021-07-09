LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite a 4-for-4 performance from Atlanta Braves’ No. 2 prospect Drew Waters, the Gwinnett Stripers could not rally in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Matt Lipka hit a sacrifice fly off Kyle Muller (L, 2-2) that scored Cooper Hummel from third base to give Nashville a 2-0 advantage in the fourth inning. Kevin Kramer added a sacrifice fly RBI in the ninth for a Sounds’ insurance run.
Waters notched a double and three singles with an RBI to lead the Stripers (25-33). Muller tossed six two-run innings, piling up a season-high 11 strikeouts. Nashville’s Jamie Westbrook went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Sounds’ starter Josh Lindblom (W, 3-0) went five innings, allowing just one run, as his team improved to 36-21.
Waters totaled four hits in a game for the second time the season, the first since going 4-for-5 with a double and homer on May 19 at Nashville. Muller’s 11 strikeouts were his most in a start since July 9, 2018, when he finished with a career-best 12 strikeouts for Advanced-A Florida at Daytona. Johan Camargo’s 18-game on-base streak came to an end as he went 0-for-4.
Gwinnett faces Nashville again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a retro-style Stripers Lowercase “g” Cap, presented by the Gwinnett Daily Post. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-2, 9.82 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Thomas Jankins (1-3, 6.80 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.