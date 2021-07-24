LAWRENCEVILLE — Drew Waters robbed a home run and smashed one of his own as the Gwinnett Stripers clinched a series victory with a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers have won 10 of their last 11 games to go above the .500 mark for the first time since June 22 (21-20).
Alex Jackson smacked an RBI single into the right field corner off Dean Kremer (L, 0-4) that scored Cristian Pache to give Gwinnett (36-36) a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Waters’ seventh-inning solo homer (8) and an RBI fielder’s choice by Travis Snider raised the Stripers’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh.
Yolmer Sánchez hit a two-run single to put Gwinnett on the scoreboard first in the second inning. On top of the home run, Waters also made a leaping catch to rob Stevie Wilkerson of a two-run homer in the fourth and keep the lead at 3-2. Trevor Kelley (W, 1-2) retired all six batters he faced while striking out four over two innings. A.J. Minter (S, 2) worked a perfect ninth for his second save in as many opportunities.
Waters has homered in three straight games and now has 15 extra-base hits this month (nine doubles, one triple, five home runs). William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single, but saw his six-game RBI streak come to an end.
Gwinnett plays Norfolk again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Tanner Roark (2-1, 2.93 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Claudio Custodio (1-0, 3.00 ERA) for the Tides.
