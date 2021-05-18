NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Drew Waters recorded his first career multi-homer game Tuesday night, but the Gwinnett Stripers came up just short of tying the game in the ninth inning as the Nashville Sounds won 9-8 at First Horizon Park.
Nashville’s Hernan Perez hit a two-run home run off Stripers reliever Daysbel Hernandez (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a four-run frame. That homer turned out to deliver the winning margin for the Sounds (7-5), who trailed 6-5 entering the inning.
Waters went 3-for-5 with a two-run shot (1) off left-hander Aaron Ashby in the fourth and a solo blast (2) off right-hander Miguel Sanchez (W, 2-0) in the eighth, becoming the first Gwinnett player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Mel Rojas Jr. on July 7, 2016 at Charlotte. Sean Kazmar Jr. finished 2-for-5 with a solo home run (2) in the ninth that got the Stripers (9-4) within a run.
Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in his first at-bat in a Stripers uniform.
Gwinnett plays at Nashville against Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 7.94 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.