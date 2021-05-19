NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gwinnett's Drew Waters totaled four hits, including a leadoff home run, but the Nashville Sounds won 5-4 in 10 innings over the Stripers on Wednesday at First Horizon Park.
With nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, Nashville’s Zach Green doubled off Victor Arano (L, 0-1) to score two runs and give the Sounds (8-5) the walk-off win.
Waters finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer (3), two runs scored and two RBIs, including an RBI single that extended Gwinnett’s lead to 4-2 in the top of the 10th. Ryan Goins recorded a 2-for-4 night with an RBI triple that broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th. Jasseel De La Cruz made his second strong start of the season, pitching four scoreless innings (1 H, 5 SO) in a no-decision as the Stripers fell to 9-5 on the season.
Waters’ four-hit game was his first since July 7, 2019 for Double-A Mississippi vs. Biloxi. He also finished a triple shy of the cycle. Orlando Arcia’s 13-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-5.
Gwinnett plays Nashville again at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at First Horizon Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. LHP Eric Lauer (NR) for the Sounds.
