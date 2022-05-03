LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers rode the bats of Drew Waters and Chadwick Tromp to an 11-7 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Waters went 4-for-4 with a leadoff home run in his first game with Gwinnett this season, while Tromp tallied a pair of two-run blasts.
Gwinnett (12-13) built leads of 5-0 and 7-4 thanks to the big days from Waters and Tromp, but Charlotte (10-15) tied it at 7-7 with three runs off starter Touki Toussaint in the fifth. The Stripers grabbed the lead back for good in the sixth with a Waters single – his fourth hit of the afternoon – scoring Tromp. Three Knights’ errors led to three runs as the lead grew to 11-7.
Waters hit a leadoff home run (1) on the first pitch he saw from Knights starter Wes Benjamin, kicking off his 4-for-4 day (two runs, two RBIs). Tromp went 2-for-3 with two homers (2-3) and four RBIs in his fourth career multi-homer game. Pat Valaika had a 2-for-5 day with a homer (3) and two RBIs.
The leadoff homer was the third of Waters’ career with Gwinnett, as he also accomplished the feat twice in 2021 (May 19 at Nashville, July 22 vs. Norfolk). R.J. Alaniz (W, 1-1) earned the 50th minor league victory of his career, tossing 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (0-1, 4.70 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.05 ERA) for the Knights.
