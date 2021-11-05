LILBURN – Friday's regular season finale was historic in many ways for Providence Christian.
Dre Booker set one school record and expanded on another that he already set, while the Storm offense likely set another as a team in building up a big lead, and then holding off Lakeview Academy to close out the season with a 34-21 win at the Lamar Lussi Athetlic Complex.
Booker ran for a Providence single-season record 259 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, and became the first 1,000-yard rusher in school history, adding to the single-season school record he already held.
Meanwhile, Connor Jones finished the night 24-for-30 for 205 yards and two TDs and ran for two more scores as the Storm (2-8) took a 27-0 lead at halftime to set the tone for a bookend win to match the one over Loganville Christian to start the season back in August.
“It's great to end the season with a win,” Providence coach Jonathan Beverly said. “This is our first group of seniors to end the season with a win. It's special for those guys and special for our younger guys. It's a step forward for our program. It's great for our kids and our coaches, who have been putting in the work week in and week out. I'm excited to see where we go from here.”
The Storm also got offensive contributions from Matthew Miller (82 receiving yards and a TD), Devin Long (103 yards, TD receiving) and Lawson Burris, as the Storm put up more than 500 yards of total offense, which is also likely a school single-game record.
Providence's defense also got into the act by forcing three Lakeview Academy turnovers, including interceptions from Kilian DeMayo and Adrian Knuckles.
Darian Crandell and Reed Riley also surpassed 100 tackles for the season for the Storm.
