BUFORD — Justice Haynes erupted for a pair of long touchdown runs in the third quarter as Buford's football team rallied from a rare halftime deficit to defeat Carver-Atlanta 44-16 Friday night at Tom Riden stadium.
The Wolves improved to 4-0 while the Panthers fell to 3-1 on the season.
“We’ve done this before (receive a scare) and I hope it doesn’t take a loss to get the message across,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We need to stop paying attention to the social media and what everyone is saying and focus on getting better.”
Buford controlled the first quarter as it took the opening possession on an 11 play drive that covered 71 yards to start the scoring. The final 25 were covered when Dylan Wittke connected on a slant pattern with KJ Bolden. Bolden gathered in the pass and bounced off a Carver defender at the 10 before racing to the end zone. JD Gregory added the extra point and mid-way through the first quarter the home team was up 7-0.
The score remained the same into the second when Buford faced a fourth-and-two from the Panthers 20. However the 37 yard field goal was no good to keep it a one score game.
Carver used an energizing 13 yard run from Jaquavious Bryant-Brown which ended with a personal foul on Buford to move the ball out to the Panthers 43. A gain of three on another Bryant-Brown rush along with two pass completions moved the ball to the Wolves 39. On second-and-six, Carver quarterback Bryce Bowens connected on a hitch-n-go route with Zyee’k Mender for 39 yards and the touchdown. Bowens kept the ball on the two point conversion and the visitors held an 8-7 advantage.
The score held until the final two minutes of the half. On its own 34, Wittke tossed a middle screen to Haynes. The senior, then cut to the outside and raced past the entire Panther defense for the score. Eli McElwaney ran in the extra point and Buford had restored order with a 15-8 lead.
“Justice was a captain tonight,” Appling said. “He’s come in and is doing the right things in the hallway and in the weight room. If I knew how he has that extra burst, I wouldn’t need to be coaching.”
That lead lasted 16 seconds. Or the time it took Carver’s DeAndre Buchannon to return the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Starting on the home side of the hash mark, Buchannon raced through the center and eventually finished on the Panthers’ sideline pylon. Bowens then connected on the extra point with Jarvis Murray to give Carver a 16-15 lead it held as the teams went into the locker room.
The first half stats were not as close as the score as Buford totaled 209 yards of offense while the Panthers netted 122. Hurting the Wolves were six first half penalties.
The Wolves came out inspired in the second half and forced a punt from Carver on its opening possession. Buford took over on its 35 and moved to its 40 due to an illegal substitution penalty on the Panthers. Haynes raced around the left end and headed toward the pylon. When two defenders tracked him down at the 10, he cut inside, leaving both of them grabbing for air and went into the end zone for the score. Bryson Banks caught Wittke’s pass on the two point conversion and Buford led 23-16.
The teams traded possessions until Buford went on a 72 yard drive which was punctuated with a seven yard touchdown run by Justin Baker to increase its lead to 14.
After holding Carver without a first down, Haynes again lit the scoreboard. Just after receiving the handoff, he juked a blitzing linebacker and ran down the right sideline, covering 53 yards for the score. What was once a nail bitter was firmly in the Wolves control, 37-16.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ryan McKinnis bulled his way into the end zone from the three for the final points on the night. Buford now travels to next Friday to Marietta to play the Blue Devils.
Carver-Atlanta 0 16 0 0 - 16
Buford 7 8 22 7 - 44
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: KJ Bolden 28 pass from Dylan Wittke (JD Gregory Kick) 7:24
SECOND QUARTER
Carver-Atlanta: Zyee’k Mender 39 pass from Bryce Bowens (Bowens run) 10:05
Buford: Justice Haynes 66 pass from Wittke (Eli McElwaney run) 1:45
Carver-Atlanta : DeAndre Buchannon 94 kick off return (Bowens pass to Jarvis Murray) 1:29
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Haynes 60 run (Wittke pass to Bryson Banks) 10:06
Buford: Justin Baker 7 run (Gregory kick) 4:22
Buford: Haynes 53 run (Gregory kick) 2:37
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Ryan McKinnis 3 run (Gregory kick) 9:47
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Brookwood at Bishop Gorman High School Football Game on September 16, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.