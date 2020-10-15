Douglass Astros (5-AAA)
Coach: Rodney Cofield
Record: 0-3, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Sandy Creek 12-2
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 4-0, 0-1 region
Last week: Beat Westminster 28-6
Douglass has scored only nine points through its first three games, losses to Wesleyan (19-7), Callaway (35-0) and Sandy Creek (12-2), so putting up points may prove tough against a Greater Atlanta Christian defense that has played well in an unbeaten start. Three of the Spartans’ four opponents have been held to six points or less.
The unit held longtime rival Westminster to a pair of first-quarter field goals last Friday, getting stellar play led by Thomas Lowman (five tackles, two for losses, one sack), Noah Deas (two tackles for losses) and Hudson Higgins (three tackles, one sack). Aidan Bailey (30 tackles), Joe Rose (27 tackles) and Will Gary (24 tackles) have been the tackle leaders through four games.
GAC’s offense has improved from early in the season thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Deymon Fleming, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 63 yards, in the win over Westminster. Will Hardy had five catches for 62 yards and two scores, and Josh Williamson had three catches for 67 yards and a score. Addison Nichols and Michael Carr led the way on the offensive line in the Westminster game.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian
