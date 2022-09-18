LAWRENCEVILLE – Three wins on Saturday have the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team with three of the four doubles semifinalists at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies also will compete for the singles title Sunday, September 18, with top seed and junior Alex Gurmendi scheduled to play the No. 3 seed player from Tennessee Wesleyan University. That championship match will begin at 11 a.m.
Leading the way for GGC in doubles was the No. 4-seeded tandem of senior Jose Dugo and junior Leonardo Sprovieri. They had an 8-3 victory against a team from Tennessee Wesleyan. Their semifinal opponent will be the freshman duo of Dhakshine Suresh Ekambaram and Paras Dahiya, who defeated a team from Montreat College (North Carolina) 8-4 on Saturday.
Gurmendi is a member of the No. 3 seeded doubles team with junior Aleksa Ciric. That pair defeated a team from Tennessee Wesleyan 8-2 and will face the No. 2 team from Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday morning.
In singles, Gurmendi clinched a spot in the final by winning all six games in a deciding third set against Ciric, his doubles teammate. Gurmendi won the opening set in a tiebreaker before Ciric came back to win the second set by a 6-4 score. Earlier in the day Gurmendi won in straight sets against an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan.
Dahiya advanced to the semifinals before falling to the No. 3 seed from Tennessee Wesleyan in a thrilling three-set match. He won the opening set in a tiebreaker before losing the last two sets by 6-3 and 6-4 scores.
Ciric picked up a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Sprovieri, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinals and round out Saturday’s winners for the Grizzlies.
“The guys took care of business and supported each other despite some tough singles matches," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "Alex has been mentally tough throughout this tournament and I’m looking forward to seeing him play for a title on Sunday. Having three doubles teams in the semifinals is also positive as the teams learn how to play together."
