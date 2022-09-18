Sprovieri forehand.jpg

Leonardo Sprovieri of Georgia Gwinnett College in action during the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – Three wins on Saturday have the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team with three of the four doubles semifinalists at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies also will compete for the singles title Sunday, September 18, with top seed and junior Alex Gurmendi scheduled to play the No. 3 seed player from Tennessee Wesleyan University. That championship match will begin at 11 a.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.