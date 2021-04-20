Adel Mohsen does not deny that by taking on a lot, he’s given up a lot.
Now in his third season at Brookwood High School, Mohsen agreed to coach both the boys and girls soccer teams this season after former girls coach Chad Carithers resigned at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“Chad had left to take another position in another state, and it was so far into the year they didn’t get a chance to hire somebody,” said Mohsen, who in 2019 received the High School Coach of Significance Award, given by United Soccer Coaches. “My athletic director asked me if it would be possible to hold down the fort until they could have some time to interview some candidates and I said yes.”
Athletic director Jason Dopson said Mohsen’s selfless act allowed Brookwood to take its time finding Carithers’ successor.
“We knew we were going to be looking for a new girls coach before COVID hit last year,” said Dopson. “When all spring sports shut down, everybody kind of went into hibernation mode and there wasn’t a lot going on. We talked to a few coaches and it wasn’t anything we were fired up about. We didn’t want to settle just because we had to have one.
“…Coach Mohsen came to (Principal) Mr. (Bo) Ford and myself and said ‘I would rather coach both teams and wait a year so you guys can find the right person for the job.’ It takes a special person willing to take that time — and that time comes away from his family — to do that for our school.”
Dopson was able to make the hire he wanted last month when Michael Tolmich was named the Broncos’ new coach starting in the 2021-22 school year. Tolmich is well known in the Five Forks-Trickum area, having coached the Parkview boys for nine years.
And by all accounts, Mohsen has done an impressive job with his double duty, leading the Bronco boys (ranked No. 9 in Class AAAAAAA) to a 10-7 overall mark and a 4-4 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA and pacing the girls (ranked No. 4) to a 12-2-1 record and a perfect 6-0 run in region. Brookwood closed out the regular season last Friday with a pair of losses against Johns Creek, whose girls are ranked No. 1 and boys ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA.
“I love this program, I love coaching and I love soccer,” said Mohsen, who in 2015 coached the Duluth boys to the Class AAAAAA state title, with a state final victory over Brookwood. “It’s a lot of work and it’s been a challenge, but it’s a challenge I think I was up for and have done very well with.”
“He said he’d step up and he’s done a remarkable job,” said Dopson.
Since the two teams generally play doubleheaders, Mohsen doesn’t have to worry about being in two places at one time very often, but he did cheerfully admit that practices for two teams is exhausting.
“For practices, the girls will come in an hour earlier than the boys and we’ll work with the girls for the first hour of practice and while they’re scrimmaging in the last half hour of practice, the boys are doing their conditioning on the side and technical and tactical aspects of the game. It’s usually an hour and 45 minutes for the girls and an hour and 45 minutes for the boys.
“My wife says, ‘You’re crazy. You need to come home.’”
But Mohsen said he feels his time and effort have paid off in the esteem he’s been shown by players from both teams.
“You look at our records and you see how hard these young people have been working and I truly believe they appreciate it,” said Mohsen, whose oldest son, Daniel is men’s assistant coach at Georgia State. “The girls haven’t won region in five years; we’ve always struggled against Parkview and this year we went undefeated in region. They’ve been working hard and they’re buying into what we’ve been saying. The boys have had some games called off at the last minute but they’ve been working just as hard. They’re buying in and they’re believing and they trust us. I think they appreciate what we’re doing.”
The Brookwood girls got a home game Tuesday to open the state tournament against Colquitt County, the No. 4 seed from Region 1-AAAAAAA, in the first round. The Brookwood boys, seeded third in their region, will make the 355-mile drive to Kingsland to square off against Camden County on Wednesday.
“We don’t know anything about Camden County or Colquitt,” said Mohsen. “They haven’t played a schedule like we have, but soccer is a sport where a team can tactically sit in and frustrate you and you can’t score and then it comes down to who catches a break. Our boys are going to have to figure out a way to score and score fast at Camden.”
Mohsen is excited for Brookwood to represent Gwinnett at the state level.
“We’re very lucky in this community,” said Mohsen. “With Gwinnett schools, it’s unbelievable how we compete against each other. There’s a lot of talent here year after year. Other areas are catching up to us, though. The club system is getting better and players are getting to play more. I love it because the game is growing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.