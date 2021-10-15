LAWRENCEVILLE — Donovan Journey rushed for three scores, Mill Creek’s defense provided two touchdowns and the unbeaten Hawks rolled to a 56-0 victory over rival Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.
Journey needed only eight rushes for 164 yards and his three TDs of 1, 76 and 44 yards. Fellow running back Joseph Robinson had five carries for 41 yards and two TDs, both in a 28-point third quarter.
The Hawks (7-0, 2-0 region) led 28-0 at halftime thanks to two Journey TD runs, an 85-yard fumble return for a score by Josh Anglin and a 16-yard TD pass from Hayden Clark to Thurman Harris. Robinson’s TD runs, one Journey TD run and a 78-yard interception for a score from Jayvon Henderson pushed the Mill Creek lead to 56-0 after three quarters.
Journey added four catches for 21 yards, and Clark completed 11 of 18 passes for 84 yards.
Mountain View (3-4, 0-1) had a rough night against the stout Mill Creek defense, which also got an interception from Jamal Anderson. The Bears’ Mason Kidd was 13 of 24 passing for 105 yards and the two interceptions, while Meiki Williams had six carries for a team-high 35 yards. Sean Reese (five catches for 22 yards), Justin Wilson (four catches for 39 yards) and Terrell Battle (three catches for 35 yards) led the Mountain View receivers.
