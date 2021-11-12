HOSCHTON — The start was rough.
Mill Creek fumbled the opening kickoff, and spotted visiting West Forsyth a quick touchdown in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA state football playoff opener.
From there, it was all Hawks.
Mill Creek dominated the first half and cruised to a 49-20 over West Forsyth, advancing to a second-round game next Friday at McEachern. The Hawks scored 42 unanswered points in the first half, including a 35-point second quarter, to build a 42-6 halftime edge.
It was their second victory over West Forsyth this season after a 38-10 win in non-region play. Mill Creek (10-1) rested its starters for the second half, allowing the West Forsyth (5-6) starters to add a couple of second-half scores, but the outcome was never in doubt.
“We weathered the storm initially, that holy cow moment,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “What we had, is we’ve had situations earlier in the season like that, like the Norcross game, so we’re going, ‘Okay, don’t hit the panic button. Just go play and the scoreboard will take care of itself.’ I was excited how we responded to adversity right off the kickoff.”
West Forsyth went up 6-0 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Keegan Stover to Georgia commit Oscar Delp after the early special teams miscue, but Mill Creek answered later in the quarter with a 10-yard TD run by Donovan Journey. On the first play of the second quarter, the hosts went up 14-6 on a 65-yard pass from Hayden Clark to Brendan Jenkins, who broke free well behind the Wolverines’ secondary.
Journey sprinted up the middle for a 47-yard TD run on the next possession, and Joe Robinson’s 3-yard scoring run with 5:32 left in the half made it 28-6. Robinson’s run was set up by a 48-yard pass from Clark to Makhail Wood.
A low snap on West Forsyth’s punt on the next drive forced punter Ashton Van Horn to run on fourth-and-5, but Robinson led a group of Hawks that stopped him short. Two plays later, Journey’s third TD run of the half made it 35-6.
Mill Creek’s defense then tacked on one more first-half score when Kevin Mitchell and Nick Maxey met at the quarterback for a sack that forced a fumble that Mitchell scooped up for a 9-yard TD return.
West Forsyth managed 87 passing yards and minus-21 on the ground in the first half.
“Offensively, being able to mix up the run and the pass and be balanced, and make them defend the whole field was good,” Lovelady said of the first half. “Defensively, West Forsyth is talented. That quarterback is talented. He’s got 2,300 yards. They’ve got a great scheme. Just getting off the field on defense was big in the first half.”
Stover threw for 281 yards — 194 of it in the second half after the score was lopsided — and three scores, including a 49-yard TD to William Orris in the third quarter and a 61-yard TD to Jaycen Harris in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek’s only second-half TD was a 44-yard run from Brayden Walters.
West Forsyth finished the game with minus-37 yards on the ground thanks to six Mill Creek sack. Cole Mullins had two sacks and two tackles for losses for the Hawks’ defense.
Journey finished with six rushes for 88 yards, and Clark completed 11 of 14 passes for 188 yards, spreading the ball around to seven receivers.
MILL CREEK 49, WEST FORSYTH 20
West Forsyth 6 0 7 7 — 20
Mill Creek 7 35 0 7 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
West Forsyth: Oscap Delp 7 pass from Keegan Stover (kick failed) 7:47
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 10 run (Trace Butcher kick) 3:22
SECOND QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 65 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) 11:50
Mill Creek: Journey 47 run (Butcher kick) 8:57
Mill Creek: Joe Robinson 3 run (Butcher kick) 5:32
Mill Creek: Journey 18 run (Butcher kick) 2:35
Mill Creek: Kevin Mitchell 9 fumble return (Butcher kick) 1:34
THIRD QUARTER
West Forsyth: William Orris 49 pass from Stover (Taylor Robinson kick) 2:50
FOURTH QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brayden Walters 44 run (Camden Puzas kick) 4:04
