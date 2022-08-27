BUFORD — Another out-of-state football team fell to the Buford juggernaut Friday night.
The top-ranked Wolves scored on their first five possessions and dominated defensively in a 56-7 victory over visiting Mallard Creek (N.C.). The victory came a week after Buford rolled past Thompson, the three-time defending state champion in Alabama’s largest classification.
“We practiced really, really well this week with attention to detail,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “We hardly ever get off the field early. We got off the field early two days in a row and Wednesday we got off the field 15 minutes early because we didn’t have to repeat plays or anything. The concentration level at practice shined tonight. They were on top of everything.”
Mallard Creek failed on an onside kick to open the game, and the Wolves (2-0) turned it into a 4-yard touchdown run by Justin Baker. Buford’s defense was so stifling that the offense started three of the next four drives inside the Mallard Creek 30-yard line.
Dylan Wittke’s 10-yard TD run made it 14-0, then the senior quarterback hit Justice Haynes for a 35-yard scoring strike. That was followed by the Wolves’ only lengthy drive during that span, though it only took three plays to cover 78 yards thanks to a 49-yard pass from Wittke to K.J. Bolden that set up his 22-yard TD pass to Trelain Maddox for a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Wolves tacked on two second-quarter TDs — a 1-yard run by Haynes and a 30-yard pass from Tristan Gabrels to Baker. Haynes had a 7-yard TD run and Gabrels added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Wittke completed 6 of 7 passes for 148 yards and Gabrels was 7 of 9 passing for 83 yards.
The only points allowed by Buford’s defense came with 2:21 left after the offense fumbled on its own 1-yard line. Mallard Creek managed just 34 passing yards and 21 rushing yards.
“I’m proud of those guys (on defense),” Appling said. “We had 12 seniors we lost last year and we lost a bunch of guys that played defense three years in a row. These young guys have stepped up. It’s a testament to what those guys left us here to build on. They poured into those guys, these young kids. … We’re trying to keep the level of defense high here.”
Buford is home again next Friday for an 8 p.m. showdown with North Cobb.
BUFORD 56, MALLARD CREEK (N.C.) 7
Mallard Ck 0 0 0 7 — 7
Buford 28 14 14 0 — 56
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Justin Baker 4 run (Mario Ventura kick) 9:15
Buford: Dylan Wittke 10 run (Ventura kick) 6:36
Buford: Justice Haynes 35 pass from Wittke (Ventura kick) 4:30
Buford: Trelain Maddox 22 pass from Wittke (Ventura kick) 2:02
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Haynes 1 run (Ventura kick) 11:17
Buford: Baker 30 pass from Tristan Gabrels (Ventura kick) 2:02
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Haynes 7 run (Ventura kick) 8:08
Buford: Gabrels 1 run (Ventura kick) 3:39
FOURTH QUARTER
Mallard Creek: Justin Wheeler 1 run (kick good) 2:21
