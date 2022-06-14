ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated C.F. Pachuca 3-2 in the American Family Insurance Cup Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a crowd of 38,023.
Josef Martínez, Luiz Araújo and Dom Dwyer all scored in a thrilling competition that saw both sides score a pair of first half goals before Atlanta delivered the game-winner in the second half to claim the inaugural cup.
Atlanta United wasted no time jumping out to an early lead in the fourth minute. Marcelino Moreno intercepted a pass from a Pachuca free kick and immediately dribbled by a defender to launch a counter attack. The Argentine was pushed from behind near midfield but narrowly got off a pass to Martínez to continue the break. Martínez quickly played Araújo down the left side where he avoided a trailing defender and put a shot on frame, but Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Ustari palmed it to his left. The Venezuelan followed the play and tapped in the game’s opening goal at the back post.
Araújo doubled Atlanta’s advantage in the eighth minute. An errant goal kick from Ustari was collected by Araújo and quickly played to the feet of Martínez. The Brazilian then sprinted towards the box to receive the return pass where he took a touch, cut the ball on to his left foot and finished with a low shot at the near post.
Pachuca responded with its own pair of goals in quick succession. The first came in the 22nd minute from a corner. Victor Guzman delivered the set piece to the near post where Gustavo Cabral was able to nod it in to halve the deficit. Three minutes later, Pachuca equalized after an effective press. Atlanta was turned over deep in its own half and Roberto de la Rosa was one-on-one with Rocco Ríos Novo, but the Argentine goalkeeper made a quick reaction save. However, de la Rosa followed his shot and played a teasing ball across the box that found Aviles Hurtado alone at the back post for a tap-in.
Atlanta responded with a flurry of chances throughout the remainder of the first half with Martínez serving as the focal point of the team’s attack, narrowly scoring on three separate occasions. However, both sides went into the break tied.
Gonzalo Pineda made 10 changes at halftime, and among them were four ATL UTD 2 players, including Erik Centeno and Ajani Fortune who played a hand in regaining the lead for Atlanta in the 56th minute. The pair combined on the right side outside of the penalty area before Fortune found Dwyer in space at the top of the box. No Pachuca players closed him down, and the forward was able to easily turn towards goal, take a touch and slot a shot into the bottom left corner.
Atlanta stifled the Pachuca attack down the stretch and nearly added an insurance goal in the 84th minute, as Dwyer sent a low cross from the left side of the box to the back post for a charging Machop Chol, but the ball skipped just beyond his sliding attempt.
Atlanta (4-5-4, 16 points) returns to MLS action Sunday, June 19 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.