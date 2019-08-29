LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers will have to wait at least one more night to celebrate an International League South Division title.
Cristian Pache’s first Triple-A home run wasn’t enough to overcome Keegan Akin and two Norfolk relievers, who held Gwinnett to just two hits in an 8-1 Tides victory Thursday night before 4,001 fans to close out the home portion of the 2019 regular season.
The Stripers’ (78-57) saw their division lead shink to four games over idle Charlotte with four to play, but with a Governors Cup Playoff berth already secured a night earlier, they can still clinch with any win or Knights loss as they head to Durham for a four-game series to end the regular season.
While Akin (6-7), who allowed just two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts over six innings, and the Norfolk (57-78) were able to silence Gwinnett bats one night after they erupted for a season-high 21 hits, including three home runs, that was hardly the only issue for the Stripers on the evening.
The team’s defensive concerns continued with three more errors, giving them seven in the last two games and 14 in the last 10 games.
That didn’t help starter Tucker Davidson (1-1), but the 23-year-old left-hander didn’t help himself much either, issuing four walks in 3 2/3 innings of work and throwing just 39 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
Davidson got through the first two innings with the help of a double play ball in each frame, but in the third, he couldn’t escape after putting two runners on with two outs.
Dwight Smith Jr. singled home one run, and Mark Trumble followed with a double that plated two more to give Norfolk a lead they wouldn’t relinquish at 3-0.
Even after the Tides picked up an unearned run in the fourth on Engelb Vielma’s RBI single, the Stripers still had a chance to get back into the game thanks in no small part to Patrick Weigel, who momentarily restored order by throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts.
And Pache led off the bottom of the fifth with his inaugural round-tripper since being promoted to Gwinnett from Double-A Mississippi earlier this month to get the Stripers on the board at 4-1.
But a bloop single two batters later by Luis Marte was the only other hit Gwinnett would get off Akin and relievers Hunter Cervenka, a former Gwinnett Brave, and Tanner Scott.
And when Rylan Bannon unloaded a grand slam in the eighth inning off Chad Sobotka, it gave the Tides an 8-1 lead and erased any hopes the Stripers had of clinching the division title, for one night, anyway.
Their next chance will be Friday night, as they begin the final series of the regular season against the Durham Bulls at 7:05 p.m. at Durham Athletic Park.
Right-hander Ian Anderson (12, 5.48 ERA) will take the mound for Gwinnett against a Durham pitcher still to be determined.