Mill Creek’s boys track and field team won the Big Orange Relays at Parkview over the weekend.
The Hawks took first with 96 points to finish on top of a 13-team boys field that also featured runner-up Parkview (80), third-place Brookwood (69) and fifth-place South Gwinnett (44.5).
Alexander’ won the girls team title with 82 points to runner-up Parkview’s 70 and third-place Brookwood’s 65.5. Mill Creek was just behind in fourth at 64 in the 12-team field.
Mill Creek’s boys victory was highlighted by a first-place finish from its 6,400-meter relay of Shahzeb Rashid, Luke Kalarickal, Jake Peters and Ethan Nordman. The foursome had a time of 17 minutes, 42.56 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in state history, a meet record and a school record.
The Hawks also won the boys 800 sprint medley relay (1:33.08), and got field event titles from Joseph Alexander (long jump, 21 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and John Pennebaker (pole vault, 12-6). Mill Creek’s Timothy Lamb also cleared 12-6 in the pole vault.
The runner-up Parkview boys won three events — the 400 relay (42.35), 800 relay (1:30.05) and sprint medley relay (3:43.04).
Brookwood’s Braden Deal won the high jump at 6-6, tied for first in Class AAAAAAA this season, and teammate Langston Jones won shot put at 46-7. The Broncos also were first in the 440 shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.36).
South Gwinnett’s Alex Sheperd was first in the discus at 140-9.
The runner-up Parkview girls’ Emilee Easley was first in the pole vault at 9-6 (Mill Creek’s Victoria Freeland also cleared 9-6).
Brookwood’s Chloe Perryman won the girls long jump with a school-record distance of 18-8 1/2, currently No. 1 in AAAAAAA this season. The Broncos also won two girls races — the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.02) and the 800 relay (1:43.10).
Mill Creek’s Julisa Acosta took first in the high jump at 4-10 (Parkview’s Jade Weathersby also cleared 4-10).
