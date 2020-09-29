Discovery’s Sol Mendoza and Parkview’s Andrew Todd were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches.
Mendoza placed first in the Heroes Invitational with a time of 23 minutes, 13.25 seconds. Todd won the Bob Roller Invitational in 16:13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.