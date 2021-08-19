©Dale Zanine 2021_02_2601942.JPG

Discovery's Mikey Moncrease (11) dribbles against Collins Hill's Vino Glover (1) during Friday night’s playoff game at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Mikey Moncrease, a 2021 Discovery grad, has signed with the San Bernadino Valley College (Calif.) men’s basketball program

The 5-foot-9 guard was a second-team, All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection as a senior.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.