Discovery's Mikey Moncrease signs with San Bernadino Valley College From Staff Reports Aug 19, 2021 Discovery's Mikey Moncrease (11) dribbles against Collins Hill's Vino Glover (1) during Friday night's playoff game at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine Mikey Moncrease, a 2021 Discovery grad, has signed with the San Bernadino Valley College (Calif.) men's basketball program The 5-foot-9 guard was a second-team, All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection as a senior. 