ALPHARETTA — Discovery’s first state playoff appearance ended in the Class AAAAAAA first round.
The Titans fell 63-0 to host Denmark, which tacked on a late score in closing seconds for the final margin, on Friday night. Former Buford quarterback Aaron McLaughlin completed 18 of 26 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a score to lead the Danes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.