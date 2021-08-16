MASTER_Discovery_logo
Cam Shelton, a 2021 Discovery grad, committed Monday to the William Penn University (Iowa) men’s basketball program.

Shelton, a 6-foot-1 guard, helped the Titans to the second round of the state playoffs as a senior.

