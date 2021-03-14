Discovery senior Abby Wenham committed Sunday to the Georgia Southern University women’s swimming program.
Wenham, who holds numerous school records, was third in Class AAAAAAA last season in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races. She also was the Titans’ first Gwinnett County champion last season with a victory in the 50 free, along with a runner-up finish in the 100 free. She trains at SwimAtlanta.
