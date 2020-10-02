LILBURN — Discovery got its Region 7-AAAAAAA football schedule off to a nice start Friday with a back-and-forth, 33-21 victory over neighboring Berkmar.
J.B. Seay led the way for the Titans with 28 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Rashad Ray also stepped up with eight rushes for 75 yards and two scores. Ray also was 7 of 13 passing for 68 yards.
Jadon Wortham had seven rushes for 54 yards, and Devin Martin led the Discovery receivers with four catches for 61 yards. The Titans (2-3, 1-0 region) rushed for a school-record 294 yards.
Berkmar (0-3, 0-1) was led by quarterback Jermahri Hill, who rushed 16 times for 54 yards and completed 5 of 11 passes for 152 yards and two scores, one each to Caylon Washington and Jaron Ford. Washington had three catches for 59 yards, as well as a TD run. Dara Olonade had two catches for 58 yards and a TD.
In the opening quarter, Washington’s 3-yard jet sweep around the left end for a score gave Berkmar an early lead. Discovery scored on the second play of the second quarter on an 11-yard burst by Seay. The PAT was no good and the score stood 7-6 Patriots. The Titans scored with under two minutes left in the first half on a 3-yard run by Seay. The Titans took a 14-7 lead into intermission after scoring a two-point conversion on a pass to Nate Wilson from Ray.
The second half saw Berkmar use the big play again with a 37-yard completion to Washington from Hill on a tunnel screen followed by a 17-yard hookup for the touchdown. The Titans rebounded with a 62-yard scoring drive punctuated by an 8-yard scoring run by Ray with 4:13 left. Wortham had a huge 38-yard run on third down to put the Titans in position.
The Patriots were forced to punt on the next possession and Discovery marched 66 yards led by big runs from Ray and Seay. The touchdown came on a 5-yard punishing run by Seay to give him his third of the night.
The Patriots did not go away and after picking up a couple first downs to move near midfield, they hit a big scoring play of 50 yards from Hill to Olonade, cutting the lead to 27-21 with 7:01 left. The Titans took advantage of an unsportsmanlike penalty and a kick out of bounds to get the ball on their 38-yard line. They went on a clock-eating drive that forced Berkmar to call their remaining timeouts. On fourth-and-8 from the 17-yard line, Ray kept the ball and made a great run, punching the ball in for the 33-21 lead with 1:45 left in the game. The Titans defensive line harassed Hill and came up with a few more big sacks and the Patriots turned the ball over on downs with the Titans needing to take a knee as the final seconds ticked off.
The Titans’ defense was led by six sacks, two from Ole Miss commit J.J. Hawkins and others from Christian Gray, Eduardo Trejo, Jabin Leake and Jovane Broomfield. Offensively, the Titans rushing game accounted for a school record 294 yards and 5 touchdowns.
