LAWRENCEVILLE – It was a record-setting night for Discovery's football team in its 45-7 win over Lakeside-DeKalb on Friday night at Discovery Community Stadium.

Jordan Chapman set a school record with three touchdown passes – one each to Darryl Walton, Tavion Jackson and Jason Harkless.

Corbin Johnson also scored on a blocked punt as the Titans (1-3) posted their most lopsided win in the brief history of the program.

And with Region 7-AAAAAAA play beginning next week at home against Berkmar, the big night didn't come a moment too soon for coach Efrem Hill.

“We've got to figure out a way to get rolling into region because we start region next week,” Hill said. “We've got to make sure we're heading in (to region play) the right way.”

In another milestone, girls soccer player Jayeli Ramos hit the first two PATs of her football career in Friday's win.

