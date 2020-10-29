Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 2-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Had a bye
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 7-0, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Mill Creek 23-20 in double overtime
Norcross remained unbeaten by the thinnest of margins last Friday, escaping with a double-overtime win over Mill Creek. The defense held Mill Creek without an offensive touchdown in regulation thanks to the play of standouts like Zakye Barker (18 tackles, seven for losses, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup) and Jalen Garner (14 tackles, four for losses, one pass breakup). Zion Alexander (eight tackles, two pass breakups) and Josh Graham (six tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) also played well.
The offense had an uneven night, but Mason Kaplan (218 passing yards, passing TD, rushing TD), Trey Goodman (nine catches, 142 yards, TD) did enough for a win heading into Friday’s game with Discovery.
“Discovery’s got some really good players,” Maloof said. “We’ve got to come ready to play. We can’t go out there and just show up. We’ve got to get better. Last week we got through a really big ball game. If you’re going to be really good, you have to go through games like that so we can handle them.”
Discovery, off last week, has split region games as it searches for the first playoff berth in its young history. The Titans lost a heartbreaker two weeks ago 36-34 to Duluth as their rally fell short late in the game.
Their running game has picked up lately, piling up a school-record 294 yards against Berkmar with 180 of those from J.B. Seay. Seay rushed for 133 more yards in the Duluth game.
Discovery’s defense was led by Darryl Walton (seven tackles, interception), JaQuearies Stocker (seven solo tackles, two for losses), Christian Gray (six tackles, two for losses) and J.J. Hawkins (four tackles, two sacks) in the last game.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Norcross High School
