DULUTH — The Discovery Titans beat the Duluth Wildcats 21-17 in a nail-biter to get their first Region 7-AAAAAAA football win Thursday night.
With only seconds to go, Duluth quarterback David Jamieson spiked the ball on fourth down near the Discovery goal line, turning the ball over on downs.
Both defenses showed up in this matchup with the two offenses turning the ball over once and getting a pair of stops on fourth down. However, Duluth is still searching for their first region win.
After stopping Duluth on its first drive, Discovery had a successful first drive starting on the Duluth 36-yard line without attempting to throw the ball. Running back Jacob Davis, a 5-foot-9, 190-pounder, couldn’t be stopped on the first drive of the Titans. Discovery struck first with Davis' 4-yard touchdown run up the middle with 6:09 left in the first.
“That's what we do,” Discovery coach Efrem Hill said. “Everybody knows, you play us, we're gonna run the ball. So, we practice each and every week that we're gonna run it and throw it when we can, and they just did an awesome job.”
The Wildcats (2-3) had a promising drive going into the second quarter starting on the Titans 26-yard line but a fumble by Jamieson and running back River Thompson-Brown stalled the drive. However, Duluth’s defense held its ground with a stop by Anthony Miller and Chris Smith on 4th-and-1, giving their offense the ball back.
Duluth also leaned on the run game with Thompson-Brown at the forefront. The Wildcats couldn’t pick the first down after a delay of game penalty forcing a field goal, and Mathias Ruelas put Duluth on the scoreboard with a 35-yarder with 4:07 left in the half. Discovery drove down the field and looked to score before the half, but quarterback Rylee Bradley was picked off on the 1-yard line by Greg Gauthreaux.
Discovery (2-4) got the ball to start the third quarter, but Duluth’s defense made a stop for a short opening drive. With good field position on its 43-yard line, Duluth ran the ball well and took the ball inside Titans’ territory. The Wildcats scored on a pass from Jamieson to wide receiver Tavion Jackson for a 33-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-7 to put the hosts up 10-7.
The Titans answered with a touchdown of their own on the next drive. A 24-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Howard Copeland ended the third quarter, putting the Titans up 14-10. On Duluth’s next drive, Thompson-Brown broke out with a 56-yard run from scrimmage that reached the Discovery 15-yard line. Two plays later, Anthony Miller caught a tipped pass for the Wildcat touchdown and a 17-14 lead with almost 10 minutes to go in the fourth.
The Titans put together a long drive with Davis running the ball most of the fourth. A pass to Jason Harkless helped move the chains to put them at the Duluth 37-yard line. Davis helped to get the ball down to the 11-yard line, and Copeland ended the drive with a 11-yard run to regain the lead at 21-17 with 3:13 left in the game.
Hill said the team was losing these types of games in the first half of the season, but they caught a break Thursday. He said the team still has work to do.
“We've got to block,” Hill said. “They stopped us on fourth down. We gave up some big plays, so we've just got to clean up those types of things.”
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.