Both Discovery and Peachtree Ridge are among the football teams in Region 7-AAAAAAA fighting for a playoff spot behind region leaders North Gwinnett and Norcross.
Discovery, which has an important win over Duluth on its resumé, saw a two-game winning streak stopped last week by fellow playoff contender Meadowcreek. Meadowcreek took a 14-0 lead only two minutes into the first quarter, and stretched it to 21-0 before the quarter was over. Discovery fought back from there, but the early hole was too much to overcome.
Despite the loss, the Titans had plenty of positives, particularly from its ground game led by Jacob Davis (19 rushes, 109 yards, two touchdowns vs. Meadowcreek) and Zavier Davis (seven rushes for 109 yards).
Muhammad Alcine (six tackles, two for losses), Demilade Maclean (17 tackles, one pass breakup), Jason Harkless (four tackles, one interception) and Howard Copeland (13 tackles) led the Discovery defense last week.
Peachtree Ridge has lost two straight since a 4-1 start to the season. After beating Berkmar in the region opener, the Lions have lost consecutive games to Meadowcreek and North.
In the loss to North, Bryson Williams (10 tackles, one for loss), Ashton Bridwell (10 tackles), Caleb Yu (eight tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) and Josh Brown (seven tackles, one for loss) helped the Peachtree Ridge defense hang tough.
Josh Evans produced 256 yards and a touchdown against a talented North defense, while Jeremiah Colbert had a 76-yard TD catch, and Tyeion Cofield had three receptions for 65 yards.
Commented