Discovery found some offense its Game 2 loss after being shut out 20-0 by Central Gwinnett in the season opener. Much of it came on the ground as Jacob Davis carried 26 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Chapman completed 6 of 13 passes for 72 yards and a score, while his top receivers were Tavion Jackson (four catches, 43 yards, TD) and Chase Wilcox (two catches, 29 yards).
The Titans’ defense was led by 13 tackles (10 solos from Joziah Gamble), along with solid play from Corey Williams (seven tackles, one for loss) and Quisean Mills (four tackles, five pass breakups).
Peachtree Ridge had a rough opener, losing 39-3 at Pebblebrook, but had a week off to correct things with an eye toward the typical improvements from Game 1 to Game 2. It is the home opener for the Lions, who start a run of four straight non-region games before the Oct. 1 region opener at Collins Hill.
Special teams issues were costly to Peachtree Ridge in the opening loss to Pebblebrook. A muffed catch on the opening kickoff gave Pebblebrook a quick touchdown and a 59-yard punt return set up another score for 14-0 deficit for the turnover-prone Lions, who continued to struggle in falling behind 30-0 at halftime. Peachtree Ridge gave up a 97-yard kickoff return TD to open the second half and also surrendered a safety early in the third quarter on a fumbled snap.
Eddie Park’s 39-yard fied goal late in the fourth quarter provided the only points for a Peachtree Ridge offense that managed only 23 yards.
