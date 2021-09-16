After struggling to score in its first three games, Discovery rolled up 45 points and record-breaking stats last Friday in a win over Lakeside-DeKalb. The offense was shut out twice in the first three games, and scored 12 in the other game, before finding its rhythm last week — which it hopes to bring into Friday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA opener against rival Berkmar.
Jacob Davis continues to carry a heavy offensive load for the Titans, rushing 22 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns. The offense showed balance, too, as quarterback Jordan Chatman completed 10 of 12 passes for 152 yards a school-record three TDs. Tavion Jackson led the receivers with six catches for 77 yards and a score.
The Discovery defense was led by Joziah Gamble (eight tackles), Jamarcus Astre (six tackles, one for loss), Jabin Leake (five tackles, one sack, one blocked punt), Jordan Ferrell (six tackles) and Korbin Johnson (one pass breakup, one defensive TD) against Lakeside.
Berkmar had last Friday off after losses to Lakeside-DeKalb (21-12), Clarkston (20-19) and Campbell (56-0) to open the season. Before the loss to Campbell, the Patriots came very close to their first win of 2021. Isaiah Thomas ran for a TD and threw for a TD in the one-point loss to Clarkston, nearly bringing his team back from a deficit to a win. A late missed PAT proved to be the difference in that loss.
Discovery drew students from Berkmar when it opened, but the neighboring schools didn’t play in varsity football until last year.
