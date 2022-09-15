Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 1-2
Last week: Beat Archer 39-24
Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 1-3
Last week: Lost to Eagle’s Landing 36-27
Discovery and Norcross have just two wins between them this season, but what happened previously doesn’t matter for the longterm fate of either football team. The important part of the season for both begins Friday in their Region 7-AAAAAAA opener.
Norcross enters with the momentum of its first victory last Friday, 39-24 over Archer, snapping a two-game skid that included losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek. The Blue Devils gave up a touchdown to Archer in the game’s first minute before scoring the next 39 points for a 39-7 halftime lead.
Norcross’ Andre Thompson (11 tackles, three for losses, three sacks, two quarterback hurries) was the Daily Post’s Defensive Player of the Week for his play against Archer, while teammates Jonathan Mathis (11 tackles, one for loss, one for safety), Antonio Molder (eight tackles, Esias Tompkins (seven tackles, one for loss, three QB hurries) and Devin Hunter (two solo tackles, one interception) also played well on that side of the ball.
A.J. Watkins went 18 of 22 passing for 242 yards and two TDs, along with rushing 10 times for 42 yards, to spark the offense. Lawson Luckie (seven catches for 117 yards, 85 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks), Zion Taylor (six catches for 69 yards, 20-yard TD run), Nakai Poole (three catches for 48 yards, TD, three rushes for 11 yards, two TDs) and Jonathan Mathis (six rushes, 42 yards) stood out at the skill positions as well. Miada Jones (86 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks) led the line.
Discovery broke through with its first win two weeks ago, but lost a close game 36-27 to Eagle’s Landing last Friday. The Titans continue to be fueled by Jacob Davis and the running game — Davis rushed 21 times for 114 yards and three scores last week. The offensive line of Damien Estrada, Calvin Milsap, Taiwan Townsend, Josiah Goldsmith and Thiago Terra sported a combined 93 percent blocking grade against Eagle’s Landing.
The Titans’ top defensive performers last week included Adarius Bryant (four pass breakups, three tackles, 85 percent grade) and Kwame Kwarteng (eight tackles).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 35-6 last year
Location: Discovery High School
