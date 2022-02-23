Discovery promoted from within for its new head boys basketball coach, hiring Gantt Jones to lead the program.
Jones takes over for Cory Cason, the only head coach in the program’s history. Cason was announced Tuesday as head boys basketball coach at Brookwood, and the Titans announced Jones, an assistant at Discovery the past three seasons, was their choice to lead the boys basketball team.
“First, I’d like to thank Coach Cason for his efforts the past seven years in building up our program to where we are,” Discovery athletic director Chris Hall said. “His tireless work ethic, attention to detail and ability to find a way to get it done despite all the challenges that come with building a new program are second to none. We wish him the best of luck as he moves on to Brookwood.
“Gantt Jones came to us in 2019 after being an assistant coach for Meadowcreek’s state championship team in 2018. He has done a great job with building connections with our students in the ninth grade academy and serving as an integral part of our program’s development. Over the past three years, he has demonstrated his ability and readiness to lead a program of his own. We’ve had many discussions the past two years in preparation for an opportunity to be a head coach and the opportunity is now here at Discovery.
“Gantt brings a lot of energy, passion and a work ethic that will be valuable as he takes over for Cory. Ms. (Marci) Sledge, our principal, and I feel he is a great fit and has earned the opportunity to lead our program. We look forward to the continued growth and success under Coach Jones’ leadership.”
Jones is a native of Dublin, playing high school basketball at West Laurens before graduating from the University of Georgia. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Meadowcreek, where he spent four seasons and helped the Mustangs a state championship and a state finals appearance in back-to-back seasons. He was hired at Discovery ahead of the 2019-20 season.
“It’s really exciting,” Jones said of his Discovery promotion. “The last couple of years I started applying (for head coaching jobs). I really felt as prepared as I could be and with Cory being here for so long, I didn’t think (being Discovery’s head coach) was a possibility, so it’s really cool. We played a bunch of sophomores this year who I coached on the JV squad last year, so knowing the kids already, having relationships with them, it’s going to ease the transition because we already have the foundation.”
Discovery made the state playoffs in Jones’ first two seasons as an assistant, and just missed out on state this season in one of the state’s most difficult regions.
